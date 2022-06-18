Letter: What is Imiportant to Republicans?

Republicans agreed with Democrats to support 53.7 billion dollars in aid to Ukraine since February. Good for them, and for Ukraine’s welfare and future. But it begs the question: What about us? I conclude that in Arizona and the US Congress, Republicans think America’s needs are too expensive, especially when it relates to children. Universal pre-school? Nope. Help with childcare? Forget it! They cost too much, along with actions desperately needed to reduce fossil fuel usage to protect all children from climate change. Paying out budget surpluses to fund education in Arizona? Out of the question! And since actions speak louder than words, Republicans obviously value our children less than assault weapons, large magazines, and no universal background checks with 21 day waiting periods. The leading cause of childrens’ deaths is guns, only in the US. So, what else can you conclude: Ukraine’s $53.7 billion dollar welfare and future is more important to Republicans than our children’s welfare and future. Remember this.