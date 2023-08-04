I am genuinely alarmed for our Republic. Consider the following: What are our most important concerns going forward? The economy? Climate change? Race relations? Migration/border control? Law and order? Ensuring positive advances in education, gun control, abortion and voting rights? What about the GOP’s stance on the LGBTQ community, banning books, diversity and equity, minimizing the influence of drag queens in society? Our two major political parties weigh each of these concerns differently and, regardless of your particular affiliation or ranking, I submit NONE of these will matter if Trump if is elected president.