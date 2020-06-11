Letter: What is really behind the nation-wide riots

You have to wonder: What is the cause of all the rioting? It's not the death of a black man... This is the creation of a political-society that has cultivated "Hate" on every political front possible: The Mainstream Media, CNN MSNBC CBS NBC ABC; Celebrities such as Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, Kathy Griffin, Al Pacino; The Never-Trump Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Jerry Nadler, Hillary Clinton and yes, Barack Obama.
This carnage, this destruction, this insanity... is not about George Floyd... or any "black centered injustice"... George Floyd is only the catalysts, and the excuse, and the trigger to do what the above mentioned conditioned them to do: HATE for no other reason, than just to HATE. It does not matter to them what they destroy or kill.... this is what our political society has cultivated: HATE. And You see no reason on how politics affects you or the world around you? This is how.
Richard Loyal French
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
