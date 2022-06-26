Letter: What is the government overlooking in the proposed gun bill?

The proposed gun bill will include records of mental-health treatment and police reports in the expanded background check. But, this is not enough. Most mentally disturbed mass-shooters have never been treated for mental health issues? And violent behavior is only available in a police report if the victim files a report. People today want to make the argument that the Constitution gives everybody permission to own assault weapons for their own protection. Well understood! But, in 1776 only “Muskets” and “Flintlock” pistols that could hold only one round at a time were available. Mass shootings were simply not possible. We have become a very dysfunctional country that has failed to endorse prevention; has allowed special-interest groups and corrupt politicians to run the show; and only focused on massive action after a catastrophe has happened! We have allowed "Freedom for All" to get out of control without enough restrictions.