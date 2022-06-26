 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What is the government overlooking in the proposed gun bill?

  • Comments

The proposed gun bill will include records of mental-health treatment and police reports in the expanded background check. But, this is not enough. Most mentally disturbed mass-shooters have never been treated for mental health issues? And violent behavior is only available in a police report if the victim files a report. People today want to make the argument that the Constitution gives everybody permission to own assault weapons for their own protection. Well understood! But, in 1776 only “Muskets” and “Flintlock” pistols that could hold only one round at a time were available. Mass shootings were simply not possible. We have become a very dysfunctional country that has failed to endorse prevention; has allowed special-interest groups and corrupt politicians to run the show; and only focused on massive action after a catastrophe has happened! We have allowed "Freedom for All" to get out of control without enough restrictions.

Hanne Owens

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump knew he was lying

Rep Zoe Lofgren and the January 6 Committee presented painstaking evidence that Trump knew he lost the election. It was obvious from his stunn…

Letter: Gun Control

The real problem is not guns, gun owners, access to guns, mental health, the second amendment, or thoughts and prayers. It's MONEY. In order t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News