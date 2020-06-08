Letter: What is "The Rest of the Story"?
Although the police murder of Floyd George is totally unacceptable, and they are right in bringing the murder charge, I wonder 1. What was George doing on the ground in the first place? 2. What did he do to bring on this treatment? 3. Why were there four policemen there? 4. If George was shackled, what was the police' reason for keeping him on the ground at all?

And regarding the riots that followed and are still going on: Where are the tasers? And rubber bullets? How do the police expect to ever prevent or stop these things if they don't show some force and authority.

Vernon Stedronsky

Northwest side

