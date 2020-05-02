Letter: What is the role of the Federal government?
Letter: What is the role of the Federal government?

The founders of our constitution wanted freedom from unfair rule. Colonies accepted certain guiding principles, but freedoms are in the DNA of our country. Today the expectations are far from the original intentions. We want the Federal Government to take care of us in all areas, especially this shocking virus. Not only is the government to support the business and all of the employees, but should solve the contagion for every state in record time. When in our history has a government sent out huge amounts of financial aid to so many? When has leadership resulted in companies small and large working to produce needed medical supplies? Experts in science, medicine, and finance give opinions on solutions. There can't be total agreement on what strategies are best. Many citizens have banded together to help various causes. Still the media gleefully finds fault with every effort. We're all AMERICANS!! Personal responsibility is a huge part of the solution.

Ethel Ma;oney

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

