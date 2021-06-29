Letter: What is the Senate GOP play book

The Senate GOP seems to have a playbook reminiscent of some college basketball teams in the pre-shot clock era. Let's just pass the ball around and run out the clock. Or, in the Senate GOP case, negotiate, negotiate, negotiate with no intent to shoot the ball ( i.e, reach an agreement.) After all, let us remember McConnell's vow to undermine the Biden agenda much as he worked to make Obama a one term president! Why, well obviously it looks "bi-partisan." They are talking. BUT, most importantly, if they can "slow the game down" they can claim in 2022, the Biden administration did nothing. This is bad enough; but it is even worse. Two "Biden" team members who should be trying to steal the ball ( Manchin and Sinema) seem more willing to watch the Senate GOP just keep passing the ball.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.