 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What is the Senate GOP play book
View Comments

Letter: What is the Senate GOP play book

  • Comments

The Senate GOP seems to have a playbook reminiscent of some college basketball teams in the pre-shot clock era. Let's just pass the ball around and run out the clock. Or, in the Senate GOP case, negotiate, negotiate, negotiate with no intent to shoot the ball ( i.e, reach an agreement.) After all, let us remember McConnell's vow to undermine the Biden agenda much as he worked to make Obama a one term president! Why, well obviously it looks "bi-partisan." They are talking. BUT, most importantly, if they can "slow the game down" they can claim in 2022, the Biden administration did nothing. This is bad enough; but it is even worse. Two "Biden" team members who should be trying to steal the ball ( Manchin and Sinema) seem more willing to watch the Senate GOP just keep passing the ball.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 27
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 27

  • Updated

OPINION: The state of Arizona is on fire, some letter writers suggest cancelling fireworks and opting for other alternatives. What are your thoughts? Write a letter and submit it at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News