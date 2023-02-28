Several days ago, a 17-year-old female coming out of the shower at a California YMCA was exposed to a naked man identifying as a female. The young girl was mortified. The YMCA said this was OK. No! This is not OK. Why in the world do we allow a very small majority to trample our obvious personal rights. If I identify as a Mexican wolf, am I allowed to kill 20 deer per year. Of course not! Same rules should apply to current identification policies. Biologically, there are XX and XY chromosomes and these mean real physical differences where no manner of alteration of mind nor body can change that biology. This is the ultimate con where you can declare you are something else in spite of biology and trample the rights of others. It does not make sense to me.