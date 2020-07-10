Letter: What is worth worrying about
So now I spend time worrying about the virus. What else can I concern myself with. How about racial inequities, worldwide hunger, ISIS, cancer, immigrations, global warming, diseased meats and poultry, sun dying out, hurricanes, literacy, street crimes, police brutality, mudslides, biased media, national elections, apocalypse, radiation, religion, slavery, polluted water, smog, pedophilia, death penalty, blindness, animals becoming extinct, number of bees declining, North Korea, obesity, loss of jobs, water shortage, tornadoes, the President, aging, dying of sports personalities, inadequate education, corrupt senators and legislators, the economy post coronavirus, wild fires, Russia, price of insurance, what happens after death. And you know a thousand more of these. I'm so sorry but I simply don't have time to devote every waking moment of my life to these. Surviving is difficult enough for me. Do me a favor and keep your opinions to yourself. Life goes on and, with or without our ideas, it will continue, unabated.

Phil Reinecker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

