Letter: What is wrong with EVERYONE?
Wish I had room for the complete text, but here is the ending (after a list of what Democrats want): "We also welcome good conservatives joining our cause to remove Dumpf! They and their children may have a future in our Progressive America! We stand together with the Harris-Biden presidency!"

So what happens to people that aren't considered "good"? Camps with lethal showers? Firing squads? Slave labor? Who knows? Also, I thought it was the Biden-Harris presidency?

Also seen on the bumper of a truck: Republican Lives Matter More.

More than what? Why? Who defines what or who that "more" is?

Is this REALLY how people in the country see each other? Humanity and compassion, on both sides, seems to be sadly lacking anymore. Where the heck did it go and when did it leave?

Mary Hughes

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

