Letter: What is wrong with the Dobbs decision

All of the Trump appointees declared under oath commitment to the principle of stare decisis (meaning "to stand in the-things-that-have-been-decided"). A case does not get heard again because the makeup of the court has changed. There must be new facts or new different statutes in order for a case intending to reverse a prior decision to get heard, much less upheld. The litigants' own presentation stated that there were no new facts. The Justices are not allowed to assert facts in the case that were not admitted in trial court. By proper judicial standards, the Dobbs case should not even have been heard, Besides, does not "secure in your person" mean the law cannot force you to risk your life? Does not the Ninth Amendment declare that unenumerated rights are as valid as enumerated ones? Does the Constitution not supersede prior English law? Liars all.