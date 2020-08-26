Letter: What is wrong with the Post Office?

The answer to this question is obvious, it’s you and I.
Let’s face it, our love affair with the USPS is over, we are now wedded to the internet. When was the last time that we affixed a 55 cent stamp to a birthday card or utility bill payment when we can do it online for free? Yes many of us still rely on the USPS for secure delivery of Social Security checks, vital medicines and voter ballots, but why should Americans pay for mail sorting machines that have no mail to sort? Certainly these essential services can be accomplished with 3-day-per-week delivery rather than six.
There is no chance that such heresy will be considered or even discussed because, contrary to popular belief, Louis DeJoy doesn't run the US Post Office. The Postmaster General is Nancy Pelosi. So send your snail mail complaints to her via internet.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
