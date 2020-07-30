You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: What is wrong with the Trump Administration
Letter: What is wrong with the Trump Administration

The job of President of the United States is defined by Article 2 of the US Constitution, not by its incumbent. The President is put in command of the military but only in oversight over the civil government. He is instructed to take care that the law, which he cannot write or change, be faithfully executed. The power to decide what the law means is given to the Supreme and lower Courts. He is not, as William Barr alleges, the chief law enforcement officer. That duty is Barr's. There is no constitutional provision for Executive Orders. There are no immunities whatsover granted to the President or the Presidency. He is to be removed upon conviction by the Senate for bribery or treason. Those who must obey his lawful orders are required to disobey any unlawful ones. The degree to which what Donald Trump says goes would have mortified our founders. It is the purpose of the Senate to put the brakes on a criminal or incompetent President. Trump is both.

DAVID VERNON

East side

