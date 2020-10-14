 Skip to main content
Letter: What is your excuse, now....
Letter: What is your excuse, now....

If you are a Republican and plan to vote for a Trump.....can you explain why the senate (McConnell) just closed it down for any floor votes except those for a scotus replacement. What excuse are you using for the flagrant disregard for all those out there waiting for a Covid relieve package (Republicans and Democrats alike). This is why you really need to re-evaluate your vote.....the Senate Republicans (trumps enablers) are showing there true believes.....which looks like ‘party over country’.

Mike Dai

Midtown

