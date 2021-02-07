 Skip to main content
Letter: What is your vision for America
Republicans, it’s up to you now. Your elected officials continue to support the radical right of America. Why do you support their cries of a stolen election? Why do you support stonewalling the efforts to bring a cohesive Federal response to the virus, pass a stimulus bill, and honestly address the crimes of the past President? Why do you support this corruption of American values? The United States cannot continue as a shining example of democracy to the rest of the world until you demand of your representatives a return to a semblance of reason. Aren’t you afraid of where they are leading you? What is your vision for America?

James Hailey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

