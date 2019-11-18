On January 16, 1999, Lindsey Graham proclaimed the following about what it means to impeachment a president.
“You don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role. Impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.”
I wonder what he will say when he has the chance?
Terry Plaza
North side
