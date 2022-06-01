Letter: What It's All About

The legalistic nattering about abortion misses the point. This is all part of the neverending story of men telling women what they can and can't do.. The whole MAGA movement, from Trump to Carlson, has taught men how to be bad boys again, and misbehave (some women like that). The GOP has turned into a great Gender Reveal party, grabbing women's and tanning men's private parts. Many on the Supreme Court have followed the election returns.

Men don't want to give women any rights in the area of sexual opportunism: they have long had that as their own prerogative, but they see chaos if women ask for it. This will not be settled by lawyers, though it would be good if the the Court threw out bounty hunters as law enforcement (as in Texas). Vigilantism has gone way too far already.