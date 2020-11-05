 Skip to main content
Letter: “What Killed Michael Brown”
Yesterday we watched this documentary on Amazon and found it to be provocative and inspiring. Shelby Steele, a renowned historian, took the story of Michael Brown as an example of what is happening to young black youth in terms of our failure to inspire, educate and incentivize our youth. He says forget about “systemic racism”. Forget about “white guilt.” It’s time we offer young black (and we add, all poor kids no matter the heritage) excellent education and employment opportunities coupled with a true belief that they can be successful. We recommend that everyone who cares watch this documentary!

Sally Mowris and Amelia Park

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

