Letter: What makes you think a Republican Congress will help you?

Contrary to the both the conventional wisdom and the current propaganda, Republican Administrations and Congresses have a record of benefiting the wealthy at the expense of the working class. Inflation is better for the small creditor; as the dollar is devalued the cost of his fixed payments in effect goes down. Recession is good for those who have lots of money - the value of theirs goes up, while those who live paycheck to paycheck go broke. Republican tax policy guarantees that if you make less than the 80th percentile income, $166K, you overpay your statistical share of taxes. For whose economy are they better? Your's or Elon Musk's? Add to that the election denial, the right-to-privacy denial, the denial of help to Ukraine against Putin, and what have you got? A bunch of 19th Century wrong ideas and a leader who fancies himself Mussolin! Republicans no longer actually support the Constitution. Some patriotism! Vote for the Constitution ; Vote Democrat.

David P Vernon

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

