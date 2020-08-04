Letter: What Matters is that Students are Learning

With schools set to start soon many parents are wondering whether in-person classes are safe or online classes are effective.
I know firsthand the difficulties this past spring held. I was finishing up my student teaching and halfway through the semester we went virtual. However, switching online was not abnormal for me since I was an online school student with Arizona Virtual Academy. In that time I learned the importance of self-discipline and organization. My experience led me to explore teaching virtually, and now I’ve found a job for the fall as a social studies teacher at my alma mater.
I want families to remember there’s a difference between learning virtually in an emergency situation and learning virtually in a school designed to be online.
Where we learn is not nearly as important as what we are learning and how we are taught. The only thing that matters is that students are learning and everyone is safe. Families across Arizona should consider their options.
Rachel Francher
Southwest side
