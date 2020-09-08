 Skip to main content
Letter: \What more do you need to prove Trump is a racist
Does this mean anything to those who’ve denied our “public disgrace” was a white supremacist? I have repeatedly referred to this - person - as a fascist. For those who pay attention to anything unFOX, how’s this from Travis Gettys?

“President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign repeatedly accepted donations from a notorious neo-Nazi.

The Trump campaign has accepted at least $2,000 from Morris Gulett, the head of an Aryan Nations outpost in Louisiana, in 29 separate donations dating back to December 2017, reported Popular Information. 

The most recent contribution from Gulett, the leader of the white nationalist Church of Jesus Christ Christian, was dated May 31, and the donations and their neo-Nazi origins were brought to the campaign’s attention as long ago as July 2018.”

Peter Zieve, a racist businessman and contributor, sued by the state of Washington, gives a “bonus” to white employees for having white children. White employees, forbidden from socializing with Blacks. Zieve settled. 

We do not have to settle for Trump.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

