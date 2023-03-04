During midterm elections I watched a tv correspondent interview a bunch of senior Republicans in Wyoming. He asked them how they felt about Liz Cheney. A cowboy grandpa answered. "She has to go- she betrayed Donald Trump." Goodbye Liz!

I wondered if he really believed the "big lie" or if he couldn't admit he was fooled or had made a mistake. Maybe he totally identified with Trump and joined the cult.

Trump's past will soon catch up with him and he should be locked up but he seems to get out of everything.

I wonder what the cowboy will say when Trump goes away. I wish him the best and hope he makes better choices. Democrats need a sane Republican party to get things done for everybody.

Robert McNeil

Midtown