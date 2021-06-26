Letter: What Next?

With the pandemic seemingly now a “manageable cause” and its fading domination of coverage by the media at all levels, it’s predictable that the public’s attention will likely focus on any one of our Nation’s endless causes. What next? On various platforms, the current list of those causes includes anti-cops; anti-Black; anti-supremacy; anti-Asian; anti-Semitic; anti-vaccine; anti-critical race theory...and nameless others. Any one of those causes has the potential of creating a greater impact on the character of our Nation than COVID-19. Unlike COVID-19, none of those causes can be treated with a shot in the arm. On the other hand, it’s not hard to imagine resolutions evolving from a “herd immunity” based simply on objective fairness and genuine kindness. What next? Hopefully none of the uncivil occurrences that have already threatened cherished values that have made America the envy of the world.
Don Weaver
Midtown
