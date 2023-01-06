Letter: What Open Borders?

Re: the Jan. 2 article "Children being poisoned is the real crisis."

This op-ed about the dangers of fentanyl was written by Heritage Foundation staffers, I anticipated a right-wing kicker somewhere.

Sure enough, near the end it came— “Open Borders” is to blame for opioid deaths!

In other words, all? most? many? of the desperate refugees crossing or waiting to cross our borders to claim asylum from their crippled countries are really just drug mules! In fact, the Border Patrol and DHS have repeatedly stated that the overwhelming amount of illicit drugs crossing the border come in tractor trailers, carefully hidden amid tons of produce and other goods.

As for “open borders”—the concept is a right-wing invention. If the borders are truly “open” why have so many would-be immigrants been waiting for months in tent cities and shelters in Mexico for permission to enter?

David Steinberg

Northwest side