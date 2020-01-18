Letter: What part of 'illegal' doesn't McSally understand?
Letter: What part of 'illegal' doesn't McSally understand?

When a reporter politely asked Sen. Martha McSally whether new evidence should be considered in the impeachment trial, she called him a “liberal hack” and refused to answer the question. I conclude from her oafish response that, no, she doesn’t want to see no stinking evidence, which is consistent with what others in her party have indicated. I find it odd that folks like McSally blather on about “the rule of law” when it comes to justifying their cruelty against vulnerable migrants fleeing violence and extreme poverty conditions, but they refuse even to give a fair hearing of the evidence of Donald Trump’s alleged crimes. What part of “illegal” don't McSally and her ilk understand?

Keith Schaeffer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

