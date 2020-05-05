Letter: What People Are Not Talking About
Letter: What People Are Not Talking About

I understand the desire to open up the economy again and salvage small businesses that are healthy enough to survive the pandemic. What I am hearing from many small businesses owners is that they were just getting by week to week during our "great economy" before the pandemic. And the same can be said for many workers whom after a couple of weeks without work are destitute. And no one talks about the cost of those stricken with the virus. According to recent sources a day in the ICU can cost over $4000.00. Tens of thousands are spending weeks in the ICU. Are the for-profit insurance companies and for-profit hospitals going to simply write this off or are we going to see substantial increases in our already high health care costs? Where is the money going to come from for families that lose a bread winner?

Kalvin Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

