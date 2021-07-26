 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What Planet is Joe Biden Living On? (Filibuster Reform)
View Comments

Letter: What Planet is Joe Biden Living On? (Filibuster Reform)

  • Comments

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden rejected the idea of weakening the filibuster in order to pass federal voting rights legislation.

The president said that getting rid of the filibuster would "throw the entire Congress into chaos and nothing will get done."

What planet is Joe Biden living on?

Congress is already getting nothing done on voting rights, and the GOP will never, ever vote to pass voting rights legislation.

Just a few weeks ago, every single Republican senator voted in lockstep to use the filibuster to block the For the People Act. Several influential Republican members of Congress continue to push the Big Lie that Trump won in 2020. And across the country, including in Arizona, Republican state lawmakers have passed egregious voter suppression laws.

Voting rights advocates like me have a simple message for President Biden: It's time to end the filibuster and pass historic legislation to protect the freedom to vote. It's our last, best hope to protect our democracy.

Oscar De Los Santos, voting rights advocate at the Arizona Advocacy Network

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News