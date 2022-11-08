 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What qualifications?

Why is being able to read a teleprompter thought by some as a sign of intelligence and ability to lead?

I hate to break it to people that TV isn't reality. Would we elect Columbo for his problem-solving skills? Hire House to cure our ills? A talking head to guard our liberty?

If we the people want to pick leadership by makeup over material, at least we could go for Buffy the Vampire Slayer rather than these endless, sad, Archie Bunkers.

Salle Hunter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

