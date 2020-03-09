Letter: What Really Counts in November

With all the focus on the Presidential campaign and the unrealistic promises of several candidates, voters must know that under our system the Senate rules more than does the President. There are many Republican Senators who, despite the law and their jurors oath, voted not to convict Donald Trump of an impeachable offense to which he publicly confessed, in seats to be voted on this year. None of them deserve to be back. Mitt Romney was right. It has been Senator McConnell and his Republican Senate Caucus which contrived to end "change we can believe in", deprived Democrats of a Supreme Court seat, blocked every House bill that does not fit his interests, and maintains the right-wing grip on our tax code and appropriations. No President that the power to remove or circumvent McConnell, He must lose his majority. He should lose his seat. The President controls appointments to about 2500 top jobs. The Senate controls the rest. The Senate majority is the big prize, not the Oval Office.
David P. Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.