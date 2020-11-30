Letter: What Really Counts

I quote the 1976 post-Watergate observation of my favorite philosopher-politician, Sister Clare Dunn, who almost completed four terms in the Arizona House of Representatives before her death in 1981. Her belief in democracy still inspires:
“The people are resilient. In spite of their disillusionment they are determined to make the system work. I believe that prominence of the virtues of justice and integrity in those of us whose lives touch the public is the kind of moral leadership that people are looking for. To respond to this challenge at this time is of greater importance for the future of our country and our world than we may ever know.”
Norah Booth
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
