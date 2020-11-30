 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What Really Counts
View Comments

Letter: What Really Counts

I quote the 1976 post-Watergate observation of my favorite philosopher-politician, Sister Clare Dunn, who almost completed four terms in the Arizona House of Representatives before her death in 1981. Her belief in democracy still inspires:

“The people are resilient. In spite of their disillusionment they are determined to make the system work. I believe that prominence of the virtues of justice and integrity in those of us whose lives touch the public is the kind of moral leadership that people are looking for. To respond to this challenge at this time is of greater importance for the future of our country and our world than we may ever know.”

Norah Booth

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News