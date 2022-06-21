Letter: What really happened on January 6?

June 7, 2022: This week Americans will have the chance to review the information brought by the bi-partisan Investigatory Committee on the January 6 insurrection.

These rioters who attacked our Capitol must be held accountable. The riot itself was only one piece of the plot. One thing has become clear: This attempted coup was organized and plotted at the highest levels, for months.

These hearings should be a priority for us all and serve as a reminder that we all must work to keep our Democracy. It is time to put all elected officials on record: Do you stand for the peaceful transfer of power in our democracy? We cannot allow an angry mob, should they succeed next time, to take down our government. We must make sure this can never happen again.

It's time to demand that the masterminds behind this – not just foot soldiers – are held accountable no matter who they are.

Voncille Henry

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

