Letter: What Republicans don't get

The question should be simple. Either there was Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election -- or there wasn't Election Fraud. There is no in-between. There either was or there wasn't. If there was no Election Fraud, then Trump and his Republican supporters are lying. If there was Election Fraud, then Trump and his Republican supporters are incompetent because they were unable to convince 50 plus judges (many of whom Trump appointed) and the Supreme Court (three of which Trump appointed) that there was Election Fraud. Neither of those options good for Trump or for Republicans. So why do Trump and his Republican supporters continue to talk about something that suggests they are either lying or incompetent? The answer is that they believe Americans are not smart enough to know the difference. They believe Americans are "marks" and can be convinced of anything. Let's prove them wrong!
Dennis Widman
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.