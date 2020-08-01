Letter: What Republicans don't get

It was right to shut down businesses in March. But Republicans had no patience for it. So they reopened businesses to reduce unemployment and get the economy going again. Now the pandemic is worse than it was in March. Why was it right to shut down then, but not right now? Does the end justify the means? Is it okay to sacrifice lives in pursuit of a robust economy? Trouble is that their strategy has failed at both, lost lives and poor economy. What they have done is "traded" what they wanted most, for what they wanted at the moment. And they got exactly what they wanted to avoid. Patience is a not just a "value" it is necessary in a pandemic such as ours.
Dennis Widman
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
