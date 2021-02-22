Letter: What republicans stand for

The letter published on Friday ,described what republicans stand for. The republicans of the last 4 years is a different story. They separated children from families, said there were good people on both sides, supported the insurrection in DC, and wanted to fight by combat! They supported the representative from Georgia, who wanted to hang Pelosi, and supported the president during the impeachment proceedings. A senator also said that the insurrection in DC was not bad, because no fire arms were used. Five people died, and fire arms were used. They did not let President Obama nominate a supreme court judge, while Trump was allowed to do the same. Republicans used their family to run the government, were in cahoots with Putin. The president let his Vice president be in danger because he would not change the votes. He wanted to add extra voted in Georgia elections. Republicans in Arizona wanted the power to change the votes if they did not like them.
This is what the republicans are today!
Anant Pathak
Foothills
