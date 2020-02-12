Letter: What's Europe Done for the United States?
View Comments

Letter: What's Europe Done for the United States?

Re: the Feb. 5 letter "Europe giving up on America."

For decades the United States has provided Europe a protective shield costing us billions and perhaps trillions. While we paid for their defense they showered their populations with more generous social benefits from the defense money they didn't have to spend. And what has Europe given us in return? A huge trade imbalance, higher tariffs on U.S. imports, like cars, and restricted agricultural imports. Now, in a further gesture of appreciation, they want to tax our successful Internet companies. And when there's heavy lifting o be done around the world to protect all of us from terrorists and hostile nations, like Iran and North Korea, where are they? Generally not on duty. Who's protecting the oil shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf now even though we are a net exporter of oil? So maybe it's time we gave up on Europe. Nothing is absolute, but we've been getting the short end of the stick for years.

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Local-issues

Letter: Aerial fireworks

When reading my morning paper Thursday, I see where a Republican Senator from Sierra Vista wants to allow the residents of Pima and Maricopa C…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News