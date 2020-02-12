Letter: What's Europe Done for the United States?

Re: the Feb. 5 letter "Europe giving up on America."
For decades the United States has provided Europe a protective shield costing us billions and perhaps trillions. While we paid for their defense they showered their populations with more generous social benefits from the defense money they didn't have to spend. And what has Europe given us in return? A huge trade imbalance, higher tariffs on U.S. imports, like cars, and restricted agricultural imports. Now, in a further gesture of appreciation, they want to tax our successful Internet companies. And when there's heavy lifting o be done around the world to protect all of us from terrorists and hostile nations, like Iran and North Korea, where are they? Generally not on duty. Who's protecting the oil shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf now even though we are a net exporter of oil? So maybe it's time we gave up on Europe. Nothing is absolute, but we've been getting the short end of the stick for years.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.