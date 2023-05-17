I have a Visa Debit Reward Card that expires 02/27 in my possession. Today it is probably worthless to me because I didn’t “read” the small print on the back of the card. Has this ever happened to you?

This card was issued by MetaBank, NA, Member FDIC? (Personally, NEVER heard of them.)

Small print says “EXCEPT where prohibited by law, a MONTHLY FEE of $2.50 per month will be applied to the remaining balance of this Card, beginning in the 12th month following the date of activation”. TELL Me, who really reads these (almost impossible) small print messages?

Not me, and maybe not you. Card expires 02/27; but if ALL finds have been “gobbled” up by Meta Bank, that piece of plastic is worthless, like I already said.

“Stampings” sometimes also make names of numbers on rear of “card” also make words/numbers very hard to read!

Kenneth Unwin Jr.

East side