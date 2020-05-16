Letter: What’s missing in the letters section?

Reading the letters section it seems nothing is happening in this country but coronavirus. Reading the Star, and doing Internet searches I learned this. Larry Kudlow (director economic council) fessed up that “the duties for imported goods are paid by American companies and not China. Economy to contract 30 to 40%. Unemployment 20%, 30 million Americans out of work. People who were against the Affordable Care Act now rushing to apply for coverage and Medicaid. Social Security projected to go bust after eight years along with Medicare. Fed rates at 1/4% expected to go to zero. American’s finding out the fallacy of low interest rates. Pension funds suffering because of low rates. Insurance rates rise because of low return on Treasury Securities. Fed. increasing the money supply while States face looming deficits. Increase in money supply will cause future inflation, causing too much money chasing too few goods while Hyperinflation looms. America, are you tired of all this winning yet?
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
