Letter: What's the difference.....
Letter: What's the difference.....

How are all the latest news articles about the tragic situation in India focusing in on poor living conditions, inequality (caste system), lack of medical infrastructure, etc and not singling out the political aspect. They are at over 200k (probably much higher) and this country is over 570k. Why isn’t obvious that this country failed to protect its citizens, even with all of our advantages. The political responsibility in this country was lacking during this pandemic and although I give credit for the vaccine role out to the last administration....it was overall ineptitude (directly or indirectly) that is responsible for our high mortality. Because hidden in all the news from India is the poor response from the Modi administration (same with the Brazil’s current leader). Isn’t this the comparison that should be made before we blame the citizens first of these countries.

Michael Dai

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

