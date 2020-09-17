Letter: What shall we do when threatened with martial law?

According to opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie (NYTimes 9/15/20), President Trump is threatening to use force to remain in office if he doesn't win the election. Michael Caputo (Trump loyalist) is saying "the shooting will begin" and Roger Stone (convicted liar pardoned by Trump) is saying that ballots "are completely corrupted" (already!) and is urging the president to declare martial law and invoke the Insurrection Act to arrest potential opponents.
Why are we not removing Trump from office for this kind of behavior right now?
Is it OK for conspiracy theorists to keep encouraging this violent scenario?
Why is this being tolerated?
Is threatening speech allowed under the First Amendment?
This is threatening our democracy ... and all of us! Do not think that an apology the next day undoes the terror this kind of talk engenders.
Do not think that an apology the next day undoes the terror this kind of talk engenders.
Cynthia Chaffee
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!