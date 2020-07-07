Letter: What should I have said?
Shopping at the grocery store this morning, workers and shoppers were all in their masks until the produce section. Here a grey haired lady was working her way through the produce, touching and shelving all sorts of products. She did not have a mask on. I made eye contact, and stared at her—but she turned away. I wanted to speak: “But what would I say?” Later in the day, it came to me---perhaps I could have said: “Excuse me, do you stop at red lights and stop signs?” “Why?” “If we both come to an intersection at the same time---who goes first then?” What do the actions say about each person’s respect and perhaps caring for themselves and others?” Do our actions not only affect ourselves but also others? “Why can’t we yell fire in a crowded theater?” What should I have said?

Diane Uhl

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

