Letter: What Should We Do?

I have no problem understanding that dealing with Trump-misconduct while in office is fraught with difficulty. While it's clear that misconduct violates incredibly important democratic precepts, the very incredibleness of his acts and the prospect of a pardon thoroughly muddle up any process of any kind of justice being applied.
It is obvious that Trump's behavior is in clear violation of widely held moral principals and in fact established laws. There exists also not only the real discomfort of having lived with that behavior, but also a real fear of what its precedence has done to our democratic form of government.
The political minefield is of course clear; it makes a subsequent administration's involvement with this badly needed act of accountability being interpreted as opportunistic and vengeful. On the other hand, not pursuing it incredibly highlights the equally dangerous problem of ignoring it.
What should we do? Can we face what this man has been...or can we get on to a better life by simply ignoring him?
Frank Parsons
Northeast side
