Letter: What sportsmanship?

What sportsmanship? Bam Adebayo hates the idea so much he tears up his jersey because the Heat lost under fair conditions?

I was rooting for the Celtics anyway, but this puts the cap on any possible empathy I might have felt for Miami. If the others in the Heat team feel the same, and I suspect they do just because the rotten apple in the barrel infects the others, then I am REALLY glad they lost. Congrats, Celtics, and good luck against my Warriors, who will stomp your butt. And whoever loses will do so graciously.

Jim Nickerson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

