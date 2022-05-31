Letter: What sportsmanship?

What sportsmanship? Bam Adebayo hates the idea so much he tears up his jersey because the Heat lost under fair conditions?
I was rooting for the Celtics anyway, but this puts the cap on any possible empathy I might have felt for Miami. If the others in the Heat team feel the same, and I suspect they do just because the rotten apple in the barrel infects the others, then I am REALLY glad they lost. Congrats, Celtics, and good luck against my Warriors, who will stomp your butt. And whoever loses will do so graciously.
Jim Nickerson
Green Valley
