 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: What stolen election?

  • Comments

Since we seem to still be flogging that poor old dead 2020 election fraud horse, where is the proof of the Big Steal? Cases and "evidence" brought to courts across the country were either thrown out or ruled against by judges who heard the cases. If the election was indeed "stolen", then why were cases where Republican candidates on those ballots (where Trump and Biden's names were at the top) considered victorious? It's been proven (through audits and recounts) that the election was NOT "stolen" but was the result of what the majority of this country voted for. Talk is cheap, and if you talk that talk, back it up with evidence. Prove it. Either put up or shut up and let's get over it and on to more solid reasons to vote for you.

Christie Cummins

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News