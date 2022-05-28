Letter: What stolen election?

Since we seem to still be flogging that poor old dead 2020 election fraud horse, where is the proof of the Big Steal? Cases and "evidence" brought to courts across the country were either thrown out or ruled against by judges who heard the cases. If the election was indeed "stolen", then why were cases where Republican candidates on those ballots (where Trump and Biden's names were at the top) considered victorious? It's been proven (through audits and recounts) that the election was NOT "stolen" but was the result of what the majority of this country voted for. Talk is cheap, and if you talk that talk, back it up with evidence. Prove it. Either put up or shut up and let's get over it and on to more solid reasons to vote for you.