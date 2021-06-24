 Skip to main content
Letter: What the Constitution is really about
We have already had a War Between the States over the extent of Federal jurisdiction. The subject is the real separation of powers - powers granted the Congress, powers denied States, powers denied the Union, etc. We also have "checks and balances" within the Federal system, with laws made by Congress, executed by the President and the executive Dapartments (four of which predate the Constitution), and adjudicated by the lower and Supreme courts. As President, Donald Trump did not mind any of the Constitutional bounds, on authority nor on compensation. While Trump was President, the members of his party, for the most part, ignored or excused every Trump violation of law or Constitution. Senator McConnell in particular was able to circumvent the checks and balances by using party loyalty and manipulating the Senate rules. The Constitution gives Congress the power to alter State election rules. The filibuster is just a trick.

DAVID VERNON

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

