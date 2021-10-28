Letter: What the difference really is

Kudos to Patty Machelor for the story on the Tucson couple's frightening battle with Covid-19. Kudos also to the Masons for sharing their story. As the article pointed out, many people with vaccine hesitancy have expressed the belief that "there is something different" about this new vaccine that makes them leery of it. This despite the fact they have embraced many other vaccines, flu shots, pneumonia shots, etc. and that there is plenty of scientific proof that the vaccine is safe and very effective. What makes people think this vaccine is "different"? The belief in "different" stems from Republicans, including ex-president Trump, sewing and nurturing distrust in the vaccine, encouraging conspiracy theories and spreading gross misinformation about Covid and the vaccine. ( Never mind that most of them quietly got vaccinated). It stems from not doing your own fact finding from credible sources. That is the difference - tragically a very dangerous and in many cases, deadly difference.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.