Letter: "What the hell do you have to lose?"
At rallies in 2016, Donald Trump asked African Americans for their vote. In Dimondale, MI, he put it thus: "You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58% of your youth is unemployed – what the hell do you have to lose?"

African Americans have been responding to "What the hell do you have to lose?" Only not as Trump likes.

In Charlotte, NC, he urged, “. . . give Donald Trump a chance . . . . What do you have to lose by trying something new?"

Trump has had his chance. He must be ousted next November in reply to his "What do you have to lose by trying something new?" We must definitively shame and drive from office this cowardly man-child who puts himself above country, prizes division over unity, prefers lies to truth, and values bluster over wisdom.

Allen Boraiko

Midtown

