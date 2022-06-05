 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What to do next

OK. You're pregnant, single, a high school senior and 18 years old. What is next? Abortion? Nope!!! Then what is next? An unwanted pregnancy turns into an unwanted baby. The unwanted baby turns into an unwanted child spending their childhood in and out of foster care. 80 % of these children also end up in and out of incarceration for the rest of their life. If you support denying abortion then you must support the consequences. And that would be the children. Are you willing to take this on as well? I think not.

James Galvin

Sahuarita

