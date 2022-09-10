 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: What to do When You Loose

When a political party looses an election, it has three choices. It could reexamine its policies and message and change them to appeal to more voters. Secondly, it could double down on its policies and try to clarify its message in hopes of persuading more voters. Lastly, it could try to limit opposition voters by suppressing the vote. The Republican party has taken the third course, which tells us what they think of democracy.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

