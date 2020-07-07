Letter: What to do with your racist money
It's tough being an anarchist today. Just when you fired up a head of steam in taking down racist statues, the federal government stepped in to protect them. And to make matters worse, all the money coming into the anarchy coffers bears the image of any number of white supremacists.

On the one-dollar bill is George Washington giving you that sly look of a law enforcer. The five-dollar bill bears the image of Abraham Lincoln, who by recorded history freed the slaves of the South, but now everyone knows, thanks to the anarchists, the slaves freed themselves. As for Benjamin Franklin, who appears on the one-hundred-dollar bill, he flaunts that smug look of self-anointed superiority.

How can the anarchy business model maintain its integrity with all this tainted money coming in? Here's the answer in two parts. First, bully the donors into shipping gold to the coffers. Second, send all that racist paper money to me in care of the Council for Self-Defense.

Ken Crockett

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

