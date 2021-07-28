Letter: What Tom Brady said hits the mark

When I look at people who refuse the vaccination even though they know full well that they could be the cause of someone's death, I think of the now immortal words of GOAT quarterback, Tom Brady when he was asked how many teams pursued him before Tampa Bay signed him. He said; You would be amazed at how many dumb people there are in the world."
Many of us think that; I'm not dumb, I've got a nice job, or income, or family, a nice degree, etc.,. But I wonder if they ever think of whom they competed against to get where they are, what strings were pulled, how friends or family helped, what part did sheer luck, or a pretty wife help. It cannot be denied that people who day after day make the same dumb decision, are dumb.
Vincent Allen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.